Local News

Hike with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope on Saturday, May 18

By:

Posted: May 14, 2019 12:10 PM CDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 06:33 PM CDT

Hike with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope on Saturday, May 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Mayor's Fitness Council:

This Saturday, May 18, the public is invited to join in a hike with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. This free, family-friendly event is for all ages. 

WHAT
2.8 mile hike with the Mayor, no bikes or dogs for this event

WHERE
Dunbar Historical Lake (Lake 6), at Martin Luther King Boulevard and East Canyon Lake Drive. (Included map depicts trail and designated parking)

WHEN
9:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019

For more information, go to: Hike with the Mayor

*Before starting any wellness program or engaging in physical activity, consult your physician.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)
  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected