Hike with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope on Saturday, May 18
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Mayor's Fitness Council:
This Saturday, May 18, the public is invited to join in a hike with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. This free, family-friendly event is for all ages.
WHAT:
2.8 mile hike with the Mayor, no bikes or dogs for this event
WHERE:
Dunbar Historical Lake (Lake 6), at Martin Luther King Boulevard and East Canyon Lake Drive. (Included map depicts trail and designated parking)
WHEN:
9:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019
For more information, go to: Hike with the Mayor
*Before starting any wellness program or engaging in physical activity, consult your physician.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)
