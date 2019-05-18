Hike with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope on Saturday, May 18 (Logo provided by the City of Lubbock) [ + - ] Video

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Mayor's Fitness Council:

This Saturday, May 18, the public is invited to join in a hike with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. This free, family-friendly event is for all ages.

WHAT :

2.8 mile hike with the Mayor, no bikes or dogs for this event

WHERE :

Dunbar Historical Lake (Lake 6), at Martin Luther King Boulevard and East Canyon Lake Drive. (Included map depicts trail and designated parking)

WHEN :

9:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019

*Before starting any wellness program or engaging in physical activity, consult your physician.

