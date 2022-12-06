LUBBOCK, Texas — According to court documents, Paul Alcorta, 46, of Lubbock, Texas pleaded guilty in the sexual abuse of multiple victims since 2008 and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

In 2020, Alcorta was charged with the sexual assault of a child who was an underage family member of his. She told investigators Alcorta first assaulted her when she was 13.

Another victim also came forward in 2020 about being sexually abused by Alcorta.

Assistant Criminal District Attorney Cara Landers said Alcorta was re-indicted recently for updated charges including “continuous sexual abuse of a child detailing years of repeated sexual abuse of multiple children.”

There were multiple counts of sexual abuse cited in the court documents released on Tuesday.

“His victims are the bravest women I’ve ever known,” Landers said.

The plea happened on November 30 and Landers confirmed the details on Tuesday.