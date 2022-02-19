LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

An Electronic Arts/Maxis senior creative director will be one of several notable national and international speakers at the Hispanic and Latin American Gaming symposium hosted by the Texas Tech University’s College of Media & Communication Feb. 25 and 26. Admission is free and open to the public, but online registration is required.



“The Hispanic and Latin American Experience: Imagery, Industry & Audience” is a two-day event that will be held in Room 154 of the College, located at 3003 15th St. and will run from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 25 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26. The event will host speakers and guests both virtually and in person. Speakers from several different states and countries, including Australia, Brazil and Spain, will be featured on panels with some scheduled to speak throughout the day–including Anna Huerta with EA/Maxis, who will be speaking in person.



Sponsored by the Game Design Culture program and the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication (HIHIC)



Nick Bowman, associate professor in the Department of Journalism and Creative Media Industries, and HIHIC Director Kent Wilkinson are part of a team coordinating this event to highlight the Hispanic and Latin American gaming communities by making this information available to the public.



“The Harris Institute for Hispanic and International Communication is excited to sponsor this symposium focused on a key, yet underappreciated, area of the vast gaming industry and cultural space,” Wilkinson said.



Echoing Wilkinson’s sentiments, Bowman spoke about the role of the University and his duty to inform.

“As a Hispanic-Serving Institution,” Bowman said, “it’s especially important that we directly engage with the communities around us. This one is especially exciting as it takes a common shared experience — the video game — and provides fresh perspectives on how and why so many of us play.”



Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/research/hihic/events/gaming/ for comprehensive list of days and times.

For more information: Lucinda Holt – Assistant Director HIHIC – Lucinda.L.Holt@ttu.edu

