Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium moves online

The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic and International Communication (HIHIC), housed within Texas Tech University’s College of Media & Communication, will host the fifth annual Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium on Thursday (April 23). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is switching from its usual in-person format to a one-day virtual event.

The symposium will start at 11 a.m., and each session will take place on Zoom. It will feature research and creative work by Texas Tech faculty, staff and graduate students as well as presentations and panel discussions on a variety of topics.

“We launched the Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium five years ago in anticipation of the university’s qualifying for Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) status,” said Kent Wilkinson, director of the HIHIC. “Our goal of bringing together scholars and artists who work on Hispanic/Latinx themes, issues and populations is being realized this year with panels focusing on Teaching at an HSI, Translation and Interpretation, Chicanx-Latinx Topics and Images and Perceptions of Latinx Communities, among others. Although this year’s symposium will be virtual, the topics that it will cover are very real and merit robust discussion at Texas Tech and in the broader community.”

The keynote address, “Literary Translation and Global Communication,” will be given by Aron Aji, an associate professor of instruction in literary translation at the University of Iowa, at noon.

Other panel discussions throughout the day will include:

Hispanic-Serving Institution Teaching Panel (11-11:50 a.m.)

Translation and Interpretation Pedagogy Strategies (1-2 p.m.)

Chicanx-Latinx Working Group (2:15-3:15 p.m.)

Latin America and Its Diasporas (3:30-4:45 p.m.)

Images, Perceptions and Their Impacts on Latinx Communities (5-6 p.m.)

For the full schedule and information to join the symposium through Zoom, email Gabriel Partida.

