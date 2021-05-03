Historic West Texas ranch on the market for $341 million under contract

KING COUNTY, Texas — The historic 6666 Ranch is under contract, according to a web listing by Lubbock-based real estate broker Chas. S. Middleton and Sons. The ranches, which span several Texas counties, were first put up for sale in December 2020 for $347.7 million total.

According to The Texas Spur, screenwriter and director Taylor Sheridan is the “face” of the group buying the ranches.

Sheridan, who created the Paramount TV series “Yellowstone,” as well as an unreleased, untitled spin-off based off of the 6666’s ranch, told the Spur, while he couldn’t comment on a pending transaction, the legacy of the historic ranch was important to him.

According to the Spur, the transaction is set to close in July.