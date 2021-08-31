Historic WW2 aircraft land in Lubbock to give tours, flights

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday, the Commemorative Air Force brought vintage WWII airplanes to the Silent Wings Museum at the Lubbock International Airport for tours and living history flights.

The aircraft are open to the public for ground tours from 10a.m. to 3p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as well as for flights at certain times. Tickets are still available for both tours and flights for all three days.

Read more about the aircraft they’ve brought below, and for more details and to book tickets, click here.

The following is a press release from the Commemorative Air Force:

The Commemorative Air Force arrives in Lubbock, Texas, for a classic three-day barnstorming visit featuring public tours and Living History Flight Experiences. The arriving aircraft include the iconic CAF B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, one of only four remaining that are actively flying today.

Additional aircraft presented by the Commemorative Air Force include the world’s only flying example of the notorious SB2C Helldiver dive-bomber, as well as the T6 Texan/SNJ advanced trainer in which thousands of Texas airmen learned to fly for combat. Also on hand will be the five-passenger twin-engine C-45 transport in which the whole family can fly together!

The aircraft will be open to the public for tours and flights beginning at 10:00 AM Tuesday, and continuing Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. All attending aircraft are noteworthy for their restored condition, historic importance, and their roles within the CAF as vehicles for public education and use as flying museums.

Your newsworthy coverage of the historic B-17 Flying Fortress and other vintage aircraft will provide your audience with an up-close view of WWII military history, as well as hands-on insight into the WWII aviation experience. The CAF tours all across the United States on a mission to educate the public about vintage military aircraft and their role in U.S. history, and to honor the veterans who flew in and maintained them.