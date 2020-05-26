History behind “The Spirit of Independence”, John Wayne rock

LUBBOCK, Texas — “The Spirit of Independence” located in the Lubbock Christian University library is actually a 13-ton rock of John Wayne’s head, according to roadsideamerica.com.

The website said in the late 70’s, a giant boulder in California nearly fell off a cliff and onto Malibu, California. A film producer was originally going to write a movie about it, but Hollywood lost interest.

Brett-Livingstone Strong was an immigrant from Australia and gave the engineers that removed the rock from the highway $100 and hinted that he would carve it out to be the governor of California at that time, Jerry Brown, according to the website.

Overtime, the rock started to look more and more like John Wayne, who had volunteered to sponsor Livingstone for his green card, said the website.

The website said the large rock was donated to LCU and was renamed “The Spirit of Independence” in 1991.











Roadsideamerica.com contributed to this report.