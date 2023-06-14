LUBBOCK, Texas — If you’ve ever been down Broadway Street, or most places downtown, it was probably a bumpy ride. For some, the brick roads aren’t preferred, but for others each brick holds a special piece of the city’s history.

According to Stephen Faulk, an architect at MWM Architects, it all started about a century ago when a certain university was looking for a city to call home.

“When Lubbock beat out Amarillo for Texas Tech University, Lubbock reached out as a welcoming gesture and built the brick streets in front of our building,” said Faulk.

The Broadway bricks not only represent the community’s history but add charm to the area as well. “If you think about Downtown Lubbock, I think one of your iconic images is of the brick streets,” said Preservation Specialist and Architect Mary Crites. “It sets the tone and the image of Downtown.”

Many complain about the terrain now, but it used to be much harder to travel down.

“It used to be a dirt road, so it’s either incredibly dusty–and every now and then when it does rain, it becomes a mud puddle,” said Faulk. “Brick was a thing that could be done incrementally, and it’s a very dense brick.”

Part of the reason both Faulk and Crites believe brick was the right choice for the roads is because of its durability compared to concrete or asphalt. These architects agree that if the base of the bricks is maintained, the actual bricks can last a very long time. They each say that the reason the condition of the bricks on Lubbock roads are in such poor condition is due to a lack of base upkeep.

“Broadway, at least from Avenue Q to Texas Tech University has not been maintained for 40 years,” said Faulk.

Although the city’s public survey about the future of the bricks closed, Crites has one thing to say.

“It’s less than a mile of brick out of hundreds of thousands in all of Lubbock; let’s do it right,” she said.