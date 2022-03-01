LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured one person was located, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said the pedestrian crash happened around 9:25 p.m. Monday, on County Road 7200 near Private Road 2450.

Texas DPS said the driver thought he hit a mailbox, instead of a person, and drove to his home. He was later found and contacted by troopers.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center and was last reported in stable condition, according to Texas DPS.

The crash was still under investigation and no charges were filed yet.