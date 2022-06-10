LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken into custody after a hit-and-run crash with with a police officer in the 5700 block of Interstate 27 early Thursday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said the call came in at 2:23 a.m.

According to LPD, James Smith, 38, was headed south in the main lanes of I-27, when he crashed with an LPD unit that was in front of him. Police said this made the officer’s vehicle spin and stop “off the roadway of the access road entrance ramp.”

Police said Smith took off from the scene, but was spotted by another LPD officer. Smith was taken into custody and charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid along with an outstanding warrant.

Police said the officer had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.