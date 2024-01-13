LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A 14-month-old baby was transported to Texas after his parents were accused of physically abusing him, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, officers were called to the Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital for reports of child abuse. Deputies learned the infant was being treated for broken bones, bruising and brain trauma. The release stated the infant was brought to the hospital by his mother, 21-year-old Brianna Hernandez.

Upon further investigation, it was learned Hernandez and her boyfriend, Dominic Jesus Martinez, 23, caused the 14-month-old’s injuries.

Hernandez and Martinez were arrested and charged with Abandonment or Abuse of a Child Causing Great Bodily Harm, Abandonment or Abuse of a Child. As of Saturday afternoon, both suspects remained at the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.