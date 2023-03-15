LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Hobbs Police Department, in accordance with the Hobbs Animal Adoption Center, released a statement regarding immediate changes to the Adoption Center located at 702 N. Grimes St. in Hobbs.

The concern at the adoption center is, “Due to extremely short staffing, the Hobbs Animal Adoption Center will temporarily cease vaccinations and surgeries to pets belonging to the general public” reported a press release.

Since the facility is understaffed, the adoption center had to change its hours of operation.

The Hobbs Police Department reassured the public that the adoption center will not limit “adoptions from the facility” and won’t be “preventing their owners from reclaiming their pets,” said the report.

The adoption center is urgently looking for immediate help from volunteers in the community.

If interested in volunteering at Hobbs Animal Adoption Center, please contact Captain Barrientes at (757)-397-9259. Volunteers must be 12 years of age or older.