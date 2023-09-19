(Logo provided in press release from the City of Hobbs, New Mexico)

HOBBS, N.M. — The City of Hobbs announced in a press release on Tuesday that city hall would be closed due to the lasting impact of a power surge on Saturday.

According to the release, the power caused the building’s HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system to “partially fail.” The power outage also impacted the phone system and interment connectivity.

The city said the issue had not been fixed as of Tuesday morning, and officials made the decision to close city hall.

The release stated that staff will continue to attend work and find “creative ways to provide services.” The release also said there would be no late fees at this time.

The departments and divisions included in the partial closure include: