HOBBS, New Mexico – The fatal crash that took the lives of The University of Southwest Head Golf coach, student-athletes and two others has left the Hobbs community shaken to the core.

Kerri Horne, a member of the community, said many people in the community were deeply saddened by the news.

“It’s just so devastating,” Horne said. “We’re not going to forget them. We’re going to keep them in our prayers…”

Rockwind Community Links golf course, located right across from the University, has placed flowers, a plaque and nine golf balls on the field signifying the coach and the students.

Rockwind Community Links Head Golf Pro Ben Kirkes said it’s hard to accept. Kirkes saw the team this past weekend.

“Just one minute, we just had their fundraiser on Saturday,” Kirkes said. “It’s just really surreal. Our hearts go out to the friends and family of those affected, and prayers go out to everybody that was affected by this because it’s devastating.”

Christian Center Church has partnered with the university to offer help and support during this challenging time. Pastor Jotty Kinney said that it’s important now more than ever that the community comes together.

“They’ve suffered tragedies in the past that I’ve seen,” Kinney said. “Just so much love and support from the community and the school. So, we’re thankful that we have the school. It’s important to rally around when things are going tough.”

Many members of the community offered a message of hope and support to those who need it the most right now.

“One of the best things about Hobbs is that we are all neighbors,” Horne said. “We all know almost everybody here. When you’re at the red light, you get to wave at people when you run into people everywhere that you know. And we all come together as friends and neighbors and take care of each other.”