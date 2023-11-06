GAINES COUNTY, Texas– A 60-year-old Hobbs man lost his life following a crash on Saturday in Gaines County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Virgil Woods, 60, was riding a motorcycle westbound on US Highway 62 when he collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Mauricio Delgadillo of Seagraves. Woods died at the scene.

According to DPS, Delgadillo did not yield the right of way at the stop sign located at the intersection of County Road 215 and US Highway 62.

DPS said Woods was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and described the conditions as dry and clear



