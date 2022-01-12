Hobbs mother accused of throwing baby in dumpster given house arrest pending trial

HOBBS, New Mexico — A mother in Hobbs, New Mexico, accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster appeared in court Wednesday. The judge said the teen can stay out of jail pending trial and set house arrest as a main condition of release.

Alexis Nicole Avila, 18, was charged Friday with attempted first degree murder and child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to the charges during the hearing.

In addition to house arrest, the judge said Avila is not allowed to go on social media, have contact with any male outside of her household and cannot have another baby if she is to stay out of jail before her trial. Avila will also be required to seek counselling.

The judge said if any of the conditions are broken that she would be held in detention before her trial.

A man called 911 Friday evening and said he found a baby in a dumpster behind a business. The baby was taken by EMS to a local hospital and later transported to Covenant Children’s in Lubbock where he was said to be in stable condition.

Several witnesses, including the man who originally found the baby, testified during the hearing. Additionally, the 911 call was played.

Hobbs Police identified Avila using surveillance footage from a nearby business. According to police, the baby was thrown into the dumpster just after 2:00 p.m. and was found just before 7:45 p.m. the same day.