HOBBS, N.M. — A man was identified and arrested Thursday and accused of the October 28 hit-and-run death of 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra, according to the Hobbs Police Department.

Jesus Serrano Rojas, 48, was arrested and was being held in the Hobbs City Jail, HPD said.

Earlier Thursday, HPD asked for the public’s help in identifying someone who “may have information” about the crash.

Read the full release by HPD below:

With help from the public, the Hobbs Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident that led to the death of 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra on October 28th, 2022.

The driver has been identified as 48 year old Jesus Serrano Rojas of El Paso, TX.

He has been arrested and is currently being held at the Hobbs City Jail. The charges were as follows:

Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

Homicide by Vehicle (3rd Degree Felony)

Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injuries (3rd Degree Felony)

We want to thank everyone who came forward with information regarding this case.

End of release.