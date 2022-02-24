HOBBS, New Mexico — An officer involved shooting overnight left a Hobbs police officer and a suspect injured, according to New Mexico State Police.

Authorities said the shooting was at 1832 North Turner Street in Hobbs.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to the hospital.

Hobbs Police said in a Facebook post that Turner Street would be closed throughout the day due to an “extensive crime scene.” The public was asked to avoid the area.

NMSP said details were limited and more information would be released as it became available. EverythingLubbock.com reached out for updates.

This is a developing story.