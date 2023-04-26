HOBBS, N.M.– A New Mexico teen who was diagnosed with cancer in January has received an overwhelming amount of support from her community as well as the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

Ciara Jimenez, 18, is the daughter of a Lea County Sheriff’s Deputy. As a show of support other deputies from the sheriff’s office shaved their heads in solidarity. Jimenez said the act brought her to tears and it was “overwhelming in the best way. In early, The Jason Kemp band organized a fundraiser for Jimenez and her family that raised nearly $50,000.

Jimenez told EverythingLubbock.com she was diagnosed with cancer after she found a lump in her armpit. Initially, she thought it was a swollen lymph node until her doctor told her it could possibly be leukemia. Several doctor appointments later, she learned she had Stage 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Prior to her diagnosis, Jimenez was an athlete who played basketball and volleyball and was planning her future after high school. However, her diagnosis has not affected her plans in the slightest.

Since her diagnosis, Jimenez has celebrated her 18th birthday, attended her senior prom, and has planned to move to Lubbock to attend cosmetology school. She said her specialty is nails and wants to learn how to do hair. Her goal is to help other people diagnosed with cancer find their confidence again.

Jimenez’s father, Chief Deputy Fernando Jimenez, told EverythingLubbock.com he is proud of his daughter for wanting to help others in the same position she’s in.

Jimenez’s message to those facing the same struggles she has faced was to stay prayerful and “listen to your body.”