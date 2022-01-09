Hobbs woman charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster

HOBBS, New Mexico — A Hobbs woman was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after she confessed to leaving her newborn child in a dumpster, the Hobbs Police Department said in a press release.

HPD found the child in a dumpster in the 1400 block of North Thorp Street Friday night, HPD said. The child was transported to a local hospital and then taken to Lubbock for further treatment.

18-year-old Alexis Avila later confessed to giving birth to the child and then placing it in the dumpster, per the press release.

The child was in stable condition Sunday.

Read the full press release from the Hobbs Police Department below.

On January 7, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded

to the 1400 block of N. Thorp in reference to a new born child being located in a dumpster.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the newborn child, and the baby was transported to a local

hospital by Hobbs EMS. The child was subsequently transported to a Lubbock Hospital for further

pediatric treatment.

Investigators were able to retrieve surveillance video and later located a suspect vehicle.

Alexis Avila, 18 years old, of Hobbs was interviewed and confessed to giving birth to the child at

another location and then placing the baby in the dumpster.

Ms. Avila was charged with Attempt to Commit a Felony To Wit: Murder (1st degree felony) and Child

Abuse (1st degree felony).

The newborn child is in stable condition at this time.

Ms. Avila will await arraignment in Lea County District Court on Monday, January 10th, 2022.