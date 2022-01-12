Hockley Co. Sheriff Ray Scifres appointed to Governor’s Broadband Development Council

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Schelana Hock, Jack Kelanic, and Ray Scifres to the Governor’s Broadband Development Council for terms set to expire on August 31, 2026. The council was created by the 86th Legislature in 2019 and expanded by the 87th Legislature in 2021. The council studies and identifies ways to provide internet access to underserved areas of Texas.

Schelana Hock of Moscow is the County Clerk of Polk County where she serves as the official record keeper of the county. Hock previously served as the Telecommunications Operator for the Corrigan Police Department and as the Deputy Clerk, Data Entry Clerk, and Chief Deputy of Polk County. She volunteers as a food server with the Multi-Cultural Festival and as a telephone operator with the Polk County Emergency Management Disaster telecommunications division. Hock is pursuing a degree in Integrated Studies from Sam Houston State University.

Jack Kelanic of Dallas is the Chief Technology Officer for the Dallas Independent School District where he creates a technology plan to maximize digital learning. Additionally, he directs the district’s $270 million technology capital program. He previously worked as the Director of Information Technology for the City of Tacoma, the Chief Information Systems Director at Los Angeles Unified School District, and as an engineer at Dewberry and Davis. He is co-chair of the Internet for All Coalition and a member of the Texas Education Technology Leadership Council and Consortium for School Networking. He previously served as an advisory board member of The University of Washington Tacoma Institute of Technology and a board member of the Schools Federal Credit Union. Kelanic received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Vanderbilt University.

Ray Scifres of Levelland is the Sheriff of Hockley County. Additionally, he serves as an Adjunct Instructor of Law Enforcement at South Plains College. He is currently a director of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, Committee Vice-Chair of the South Plains College Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, and a member and former board member of the Texas Jail Association. Scifres received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences and Master of Science from Lamar University and is pursuing a Doctor of Management from Wayland Baptist University.

(Press release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott)