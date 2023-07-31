LUBBOCK, Texas — A teen lost his life after a crash that occurred on July 30 around 4:00 p.m., according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS stated that Roman Solis, 18 of Levelland, was traveling west on Sunrise Lane west of a County Road when the vehicle “drifted into the south ditch.”

Additionally Solis had turned the wheel causing the car to “lose control.” He was transported to University Medical Center Lubbock via Aerocare, said DPS where he later died.

Andrew Riddle, 19 also of Levelland was transported to Covenant Hospital Levelland and did not have life-threatening injuries, according to DPS.

According to the DPS, weather conditions were dry and clear. Both people in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts.