Hockley County announces 14th case of COVID-19

LEVELLAND, Texas — A 14th case of COVID-19 was reported in Hockley County on Saturday.

The patient is a resident of Levelland between the ages 50-60.

So far, state officials are reporting one fatality from COVID-19 in Hockley County.

County Judge Sharla Baldridge said, “I know we are all tired and frustrated with staying home and social distancing and we miss our family and friends but now more than ever let’s all continue with these measures so we can beat this, thank you for your cooperation.”

Also on Saturday, the City of Lubbock (reporting not only for the city but also for all of Lubbock County) said there was one additional death for a total of 14 fatalities and 270 total cases.