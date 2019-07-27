Hockley County authorities searching for 2 missing men

Jeffrey Lynn Duffey (left) and James Clifton Shaw (right) (Photos provided by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office)

HOCKELY COUNTY, Texas – The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing men.

Jeffrey Lynn Duffey, 57, was last seen on July 12, 2019 in the Anton area.

Jeffrey Lynn Duffey (Photo provided by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said Duffey is known to leave town for work but usually informs family before he leaves.

HCSO said his vehicle was located at his residence in the Anton area.

He’s described as a white male, medium build, 5’11” tall, 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

James Clifton Shaw, 64, has not been seen by his neighbors since July 19, 2019. He was reported missing on July 24, 2019.

James Clifton Shaw (Photo provided by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office)

HCSO said Shaw is believed to be driving a silver colored, four-door Nissan Versa with an Atlanta Braves sticker on the rear window.

He’s described as a white male, medium build, 5’9″ tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duffey or Shaw should contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-3126.