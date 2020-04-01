Hockley County death from COVID-19, KLVT radio reports

LEVELLAND, Texas – KLVT radio reports that one person in Hockley County died from COVID-19. This is first fatality from COVID-19 in Hockley County.

KLVT said, “According to information from the Department of Health Services the victim was between the age of 55 and 60 and was a Levelland resident.”

Shortly after the radio report, EverythingLubbock.com was able to reach County Judge Sharla Baldridge who said, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I report according to DSHS, Hockley County has lost a Levelland resident between the age of 55-60 to COVID-19.”

“This is one of the previously confirmed 7 cases in Hockley County, Texas,” Baldridge said. Seven is still the total number for Hockley County as of Wednesday afternoon.

Texas Department of Health Services Confirms First Death Due to COVID-19 in Hockley County https://t.co/tC6qYKrO96 pic.twitter.com/46yIBmQ1cs — Jody Rose (@KLVTNews) April 1, 2020

