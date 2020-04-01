1  of  3
Breaking News
City informs parents of Stepping Stones daycare about COVID-19 exposure City of Lubbock reports 8 additional cases, 3rd death from COVID-19 Hockley County death from COVID-19, KLVT radio reports

Hockley County death from COVID-19, KLVT radio reports

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LEVELLAND, Texas – KLVT radio reports that one person in Hockley County died from COVID-19. This is first fatality from COVID-19 in Hockley County.

KLVT said, “According to information from the Department of Health Services the victim was between the age of 55 and 60 and was a Levelland resident.”

Shortly after the radio report, EverythingLubbock.com was able to reach County Judge Sharla Baldridge who said, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I report according to DSHS, Hockley County has lost a Levelland resident between the age of 55-60 to COVID-19.”

“This is one of the previously confirmed 7 cases in Hockley County, Texas,” Baldridge said. Seven is still the total number for Hockley County as of Wednesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar