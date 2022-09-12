The following is a press release from the Hockley County Elections Office:



LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Hockley County Elections Office will join with thousands of other election officials across the country to take part in the 10th anniversary celebration of National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday that aims to help all eligible voters participate in our democracy. The national day of action will involve coordinated field, technology, and media efforts to register voters and raise awareness of state-specific registration policies, deadlines, and voting information.

To help ensure the success of the holiday, the Hockley County Election Office in cooperation with a Volunteer Deputy Registrar will host an on-site registration event from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on the Hockley County Courthouse square near the Gazebo area. The elections office will also be open from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm for on-site registration in the office. Staff will also be able to check your voter registration status in preparation for the November 8th General Election. In order to register to vote you must be a United States Citizen, resident of Hockley County, at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date of registration and 18 on Election Day, and not a convicted felon.

“Over the last decade, National Voter Registration Day has stood as a testament to the broad based, bipartisan support for voter registration as the cornerstone of our shared democracy.” Said Brian Miller, executive director of the collaborative National Voter Registration Day effort. “As we mark the 10th anniversary of our work to get every eligible American Vote Ready for their next trip to the polls, we’ll continue to depend upon the same grassroots, community-based energy that’s made this civic holiday successful year after year.”

Hockley County Elections staff is doing everything possible to make sure that everyone is registered to vote in time for the November 8th General Election. The deadline to register to vote for that election is October 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm. You may also register online at www.votetexas.gov.

National Voter Registration Day is held each year on a Tuesday in September. Since 2012, over 4.7 million voters have registered on the holiday. The holiday has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the Nation Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the US Election Assistance Commission (EAC) and the National Association of Election Officials. Visit www.nationalvoterregistrationday.org for more information.

