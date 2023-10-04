HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Wednesday that an inmate of the Hockley County jail died in custody.

According to the release, the custodial death took place on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and involved a 60-year-old male inmate. The inmate was transported to a Hockley County hospital where he was pronounced dead. HCSO said he suffered a medical issue.

HCSO said on Friday the inmate during “face-to-face observations” jail staff believed the inmate was in need of medical services. After undergoing medical treatment, the inmate was taken to a Lubbock hospital before passing away.

HCSO said the Texas Rangers were notified and an investigation was initiated. They also said they were “cooperating fully with all inquiries and investigations.”