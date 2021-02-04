Hockley County man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LEVELLAND, Texas — A Hockley County man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office said Osbaldo Gonzales, Jr, 53, of Levelland, was arrested around 11 p.m.

HCSO said the crime happened about a year ago but was taken to a grand jury and indicted Wednesday.

His bond was not yet set, and additional information was not yet available. 

The charge is a first-degree felony, meaning if Gonzales is convicted he could face up to 99 years or life. 

