LUBBOCK, Texas -- Robert Miner, 34, of Shallowater filed a motion last week for a lower bond. Miner was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on May 9 on a murder charge, according to jail records. He has been held since that time on a $250,000 bond.

An arrest warrant said Miner shot and killed Cody Moreno on May 7 in the 1600 block of 27th Street.