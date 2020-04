LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department State Health Services confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Hockley County Wednesday, according to County Judge Sharla Baldridge.

The new case brings the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hockley County to 11.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Levelland, the person is a Levelland resident between the ages of 40 and 50 and is not currently hospitalized.

