Hockley County Sheriff seeks help for open Ricky Don Henderson cases

LEVELLAND, Texas — Ricky Don Henderson, a person of interest in the 2018 murder of Jeannie Quinn, took a plea deal for a drug case Tuesday that will put him behind bars for a 25-year sentence.

But that does not mean authorities are done searching for details on other cases that Henderson is involved with.

Related Story: Quinn murder case ‘person of interest’ takes plea deal on unrelated drug case

They are still searching for Quinn’s killer and Henderson’s wife disappeared in 1993. Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres hopes anyone with information on these cases, no matter how small a detail, will come forward with it.

Ray Scifres (Nexstar/Staff)

“We want folks to understand that we’re always seeking information,” Scifres said. “If you see something or have seen something, please report that to your local agency. We always, always are seeking information.”

The involved families want an answer for their missing or dead family members, and Scifres wants to provide that answer.

“That case is open investigated and we intend, hopefully to bring about a resolution,” he said. “We have several families that are still wanting resolutions on their cases and it’s completely understandable. We want justice for these folks.”

Quinn’s family is not only pressuring prosecutors for a murder charge, but also pressuring state officials to revoke his parole in a previous case via a petition on change.org.