Hockley County Sheriff’s deputy avoids near head-on crash from wrong-way driver

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres posted a statement Monday on social media about how a deputy of HCSO avoided a crash involving a wrong-way driver over the weekend.

A deputy was driving on U.S. Highway 385, near Farm to Market Road 1585. While driving southbound, he saw the headlights approaching the vehicle in the same direction, the statement said.

The situation escalated when the deputy attempted to pull over the driver, who then drove away and nearly struck a second vehicle before stopping, HCSO said.

The driver was identified as Joseph Jared Villafranco, 29, of Levelland, was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a weapon, Scifres said.

