Hockley County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man found with non-life threatening gunshot wound

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Department. Hockley County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to a disturbance in the 6800 block of East Hwy. 114. It was reported an individual had possibly been shot at a residence in the area.

Deputies located a male subject that had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the abdominal area and was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

At this time parties are cooperating with law enforcement and investigators continue to work the scene to piece together the incident. No information regarding involved parties will be released at this time as we continue to conduct a criminal investigation into the matter.

More information will be released when it becomes available.