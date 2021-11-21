Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old

Photo of Vonte Brown from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Department.

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing 15-year-old boy Sunday night.

Vonte Brown was absent from his Smyer home without permission, HCSO said. Deputies conducted a search for Brown but could not locate him.

HCSO said Brown was last seen at his home and is believed to have left home Friday night.

He is approximately 5-foot-7 and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO or their local law enforcement agency.