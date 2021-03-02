Hockley County Sheriff’s Office seeking information in Meghan Hembree case

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office was still seeking information in the 2013 disappearance of Maegan Hembree.

On Monday, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office asked for information regarding Michael Todd Ramsey and the details of his time in the Lubbock area, according to a Facebook post from HCSO.

The post urged anyone with information on the disappearance of Hembree and information regarding Ramsey to come forward.

There is a cash reward available leading an arrest, the post said.

Maegan Hembree was reported missing from Smyer on February 26, 2013, after failing to meet a friend in Lubbock.

Ramsey was said to be the last person to have seen Hembree, HCSO said.

