Hockley County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam callers

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office warned citizens of scam callers.

In a Facebook post, HCSO said individuals reported receiving calls stating there were “serious charges against their names” and their social security numbers were being suspended due to “crimes.”

Neither the IRS or Social Security Administration will call and threaten individuals or request payment in the form of gift cards.

The post said if you suspect a call is fake, hang up without giving them anything and report the call to your local law enforcement agency.