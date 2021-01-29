Hockley County woman ordered to pay back more than half a million dollars and serve prison time

LEVELLAND, Texas — Jennifer Leigh Bryson was sentenced to 42 months (3 and-a-half years) in federal prison last week and ordered to pay restitution of $597,298.99.

Bryson was indicted in December 2019 for interstate transfer of stolen property. Among other things, she was accused of sending stolen money from Levelland to Tampa, Florida.

Court records said Bryson worked for a veterinary clinic in Levelland. Bryson admits she took money out of the business to make payments to Ford Motor Credit, American Express, Capital One, Bank of America and others for her own benefit or to benefit family members.

She had been free while the case was pending. She was ordered to surrender herself to the Federal Bureau of Prisons no later than March 11 at 2:00 p.m.