Hodges Community Center hosting 12th Annual Santa Paws on Dec. 11

Santa Claus is coming to town and he wants to meet your pet! Hodges Community Center is hosting their 12th Annual Santa Paws on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Bring your pet and get their picture taken with Santa. Bring the whole family and get in the picture for a complete “family” portrait. Photos are $5 each and include a holiday card, must bring exact change (cash only). In years past there was record-breaking attendance with approximately 900 people and 500 pets coming out to Hodges Community Center to see Santa!

Local pet-related businesses and vendors will be on hand with information and goodies. There will also be a Silent Auction and Raffle for family passes and spay/neuter gift cards and more! Prizes will be awarded for best-dressed pets. The first fifty families will receive a holiday treat bag for their pets. Admission is free. All pets must be on a leash at all times and have proof of current vaccinations.

City of Lubbock Animal Services will be available during this event to provide microchips for your dogs at no cost, just bring an ID. Microchipping is a permanent way to ensure that your pets can be identified should they ever become lost. Animal Services will also be bringing animals that are available for free adoptions!

Hodges Community Center is located at 41st Street and University Avenue and is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call (806) 767-3706.

