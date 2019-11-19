Hodges Community Center hosting host South Plains Astronomy Club Workshop on Nov. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Hodges Community Center will host an Astronomy and Telescope workshop with the South Plains Astronomy Club in celebration of its 60th Anniversary! The event will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University Avenue. This is a free, family-friendly event open to all ages.

The South Plains Astronomy Club was founded by a group of very serious amateur astronomers with the goal of fostering interest and activities in all phases of astronomy for its members and the public. The Club’s first official meeting was in November 1969, making this November the 60th Anniversary. The Club is very active in public outreach activities that involve youth and families across the South Plains. The Club meets twice monthly to host Public Star Parties to introduce the community to the wonder and enjoyments of the night sky.

Join Club Members for a unique workshop at Hodges. View a wide variety of telescopes. If you already have a telescope you are welcome to get expert advice to help increase telescope experience. Club Members can also help you if you are thinking about purchasing a telescope for the Holidays. Enjoy discussions with Club Members on recent scientific discoveries, space exploration and more.

In the evening following the workshop, the public is invited to attend the South Plains Astronomy Clubs monthly “Public Star Party” in Ransom Canyon. Weather permitting, Club members will set up a variety of telescopes for viewing planets, double stars, star clusters nebulas, galaxies and other celestial objects! For more information about the workshop or the “Public Star Policy”, check the Club’s website at www.southplainsastronomy.org or contact the Club at SPAC@cat-star.org.

Hours of operation for Hodges Community Center are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hodges is closed for lunch Monday-Friday from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, call Hodges Community Center at 767-3706.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)