Hodges Community Center to host Earring Workshop on Nov. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas - West Texas may be conducive to growing peanuts with it’s arid climate, but it can also pose challenging with unpredictable weather - especially during harvest. Peanut harvesting typically starts the first to middle of October with the first freeze happening around October 31st. This season has not been typical. The first freeze in Lubbock County happened on October 12th, just five days shy of the earliest freeze on record.

A freeze becomes a major concern for peanut farmers because it can kill the vine that is holding the peanut to the plant that allows farmers to pull it out of the ground. This would result in not being able to harvest the peanuts. If farmers have pulled the peanuts from the ground they have between 7 to 10 days depending on weather to get the peanuts from the digger through the combine and to the processing facility.