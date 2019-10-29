Hodges Community Center to host Earring Workshop on Nov. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Hodges Community Center will host an Earring Workshop on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Ages 10 and up will be able to create three pairs of beautiful, lightweight earrings using leathers, pleathers and clay. The cost is $30 per person, and those interested can register online at www.playlubbock.com, or stop by Hodges Community Center to register in person. Pre-registration deadline is October 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
 
Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University Avenue. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Hodges is closed for lunch Monday-Friday 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. 

