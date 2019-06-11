Hodges Community Center to host Fairy Garden Mermaid Workshop on Saturday, June 15

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Learn the secrets of the Fairy World!  Hodges Community Center will be host a Fairy Garden Mermaid Workshop on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Participants ages 4 through adults will enjoy creating an enchanting miniature fairy garden with a mermaid theme.  We will show you how to make a mermaid fairy, design your own ocean scene in a fish bowl, and add magical accessories. Space is limited so register by June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at www.playlubbock.com or come by Hodges Community Center and register in person. The cost is $20 per person and includes all supplies.

Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University.  It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  For more information, call 767-3706.

