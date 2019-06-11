Hodges Community Center to host Fairy Garden Mermaid Workshop

Natassia Henry

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hodges Community Center will be hosting a Fairy Garden Mermaid Workshop on Saturday, June 15, from 10:30 a.m. through 12 p.m. for ages four and up. 

Participants will be creating an enchanting fairy garden with a mermaid theme. The workshop costs $20 per person and includes all supplies. 

Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University.  It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  For more information, call 767-3706.

