Hodges Community Center to host Fairy Garden Mermaid Workshop

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hodges Community Center will be hosting a Fairy Garden Mermaid Workshop on Saturday, June 15, from 10:30 a.m. through 12 p.m. for ages four and up.

Participants will be creating an enchanting fairy garden with a mermaid theme. The workshop costs $20 per person and includes all supplies.

See the press release below for more information:

Learn the secrets of the Fairy World! Hodges Community Center will be host a Fairy Garden Mermaid Workshop on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Participant ages 4 through adults will enjoy creating an enchanting miniature fairy garden with a mermaid theme. We will show you how to make a mermaid fairy, design your own ocean scene in a fishbowl, and add magical accessories. Space is limited so register by June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at www.playlubbock.com or come by Hodges Community Center and register in person. The cost is $20 per person and includes all supplies.

Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call 767-3706.