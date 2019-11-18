LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:
Hodges Community Center will host a “Frozen” Party on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Ages 4 and up are invited to have a royal time making Frozen-themed crafts while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and sweets. There will also be Princess songs to dance along to! Attendees are invited to wear their favorite Frozen outfit for this majestic event. The cost is $15 per child, and those interested can register online at www.playlubbock.com, or stop by Hodges Community Center to register in person. Pre-registration deadline is November 20, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)
Hodges Community Center to Host “Frozen” party on Saturday, Nov. 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department: