Breaking News
Lubbock woman arrested for the shooting of a 6-year-old boy

Hodges Community Center to Host “Frozen” party on Saturday, Nov. 23

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Disney shows Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, from left, Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff and Sven in a scene from “Frozen 2.” (Disney via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Hodges Community Center will host a “Frozen” Party on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Ages 4 and up are invited to have a royal time making Frozen-themed crafts while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and sweets. There will also be Princess songs to dance along to! Attendees are invited to wear their favorite Frozen outfit for this majestic event. The cost is $15 per child, and those interested can register online at www.playlubbock.com, or stop by Hodges Community Center to register in person. Pre-registration deadline is November 20, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar