Hodges Community Center to host Kids Garage Sale on Saturday, September 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

A sale for kids by kids! Hodges Community Center will be hosting a Kids Garage Sale on Saturday, September 8, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. This is a great opportunity for your kids to clean out and sell their outgrown clothes and toys, learn about money, and make a profit. It's just $5 per booth for youth ages 17 and under with one adult required to be present with each booth rented. Online registration for booths is required by noon on Wednesday, September 5, at www.playlubbock.com. Check out the bargains and enjoy a fun-filled morning of shopping inside our air-conditioned center. Free to shop!

Hodges Community Center is located at 41st Street and University Avenue, and is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The center is closed Monday-Friday from 12:00-1:00 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call (806) 767-3706.

