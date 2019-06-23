Hodges Community Center to host neighborhood clean-up on Friday, June 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Help us beautify our community! Hodges Community Center will be hosting a neighborhood cleanup on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Arrangements have been made to have several roll-off dumpsters placed in the center’s parking lot. Residents are encouraged to participate by cleaning their yards and alleys and then bringing their trash to the roll-off dumpsters. Residents can also dispose of large unwanted items such as furniture, appliances, brush and bulk trash. No mattresses allowed. This free cleanup is co-sponsored by Keep Lubbock Beautiful and the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department. If you have a group interested in volunteering for the clean-up, call the Center at 767-3706.

Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call Stephanie Brady at 767-3706.

