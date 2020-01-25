Hodges Community Center to host Valentine dinner and dances for families

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Hodges Community Center is pleased to announce that online registration is now available for its annual Valentine dinner and dances for parents and their children. All ages are welcome, but space is limited so register early at www.playlubbock.com or come by Hodges Community Center and register in person. Couples will enjoy a kid-friendly dinner and dessert bar.



Daddy-Daughter Valentine Dance

Enjoy the evening with your little girl! Hodges Community Center is hosting its 11th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tickets for this father-daughter event are $15 per adult and $10 per child. Couples will enjoy a night of dancing, a delicious dinner and priceless photographs.

Mommy-Son Valentine Dance

Spend time with your special little man! Hodges Community Center is hosting its Annual Mother-Son Dance on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Cost for this mother-son event is $15 per adult and $10 per child. You and your son will enjoy a special dinner and dance, and then take home a special picture to cherish forever.

Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call Hodges Community Center at 767-3706.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)