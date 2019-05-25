Hodges Community Center to offer Home Alone Safety Training on Saturday, June 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Due to public interest, Hodges Community Center is offering a second Home Alone Safety Training for youth and teens Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. This training will inform kids about basic first-aid tips, what to do when strangers come to the door, answering the telephone, and how to react during a variety of miscellaneous emergencies such as power outages and fires. Through learning and acting-out situations, your child will have the guidelines to stay home alone once parents determine their child is ready. Each child will receive a booklet with information covered in the class to take home as a guide for continued learning with their parents. Cost is $15 per child, and registration is required by noon on Friday, May 31. Online registration is available at www.playlubbock.com.



Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University Avenue, and is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-Noon and 1:00-8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m.-Noon and 1:00-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call (806) 767-3706.

