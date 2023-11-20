LUBBOCK, Texas — Hold Fast Tattoo Parlour in Lubbock posted on social media that it will partner with The Salvation Army for a Christmas Toy Drive. According to the shop owner, it will be the first time Hold Fast Tattoo will host a toy drive with The Salvation Army.

The post stated that the Christmas Toy Drive will be from November 25 to December 9.

Those who bring in a new unpacked toy(s) with a value of $25 or more will receive a FREE flash tattoo, said the post. Additionally, a receipt must be shown to any tattoo artist with the unpacked toy, said the owner.

Hold Fast Tattoo Parlour is located at 5015 University Avenue, Suite A3. It is open Monday through Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The tattoo shop is closed on Sundays.

All toys from the toy drive will go to The Salvation Army.