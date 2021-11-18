Holiday Happening expects more than 15,000 visitors this year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Holiday Happening 2021 began Wednesday and will run through Sunday. The five-day event is an annual fundraiser held by the Junior League of Lubbock and raises money for various community organizations.

The event is also an opportunity for local businesses to share what they do, event chair Lindsay Rushing told KLBK News on Thursday.

Jean Gist is the owner of “Gone Nuts.”

“This is my first year at the event, but I’ve been doing this for 18 years,” Gist said. “We sell cinnamon roasted pecans, almonds and cashews. I make them all fresh.”

Rushing said putting together this year’s Holiday Happening was no easy task.

“Our committee consists of 34 people, plus countless volunteers, including people from not only Junior League, but other organizations such as National Charity League.”

Rushing explained that this event was much more than a shopping experience.

“It raises a lot of money for our signature projects such as South Plains Food to Kids, Kids in the Kitchen, our Spark Program, which is a mentoring program for eighth-grade girls,” Rushing shared, adding, “We also have community assistance, grants and scholarships.”

Gist, who is from Weatherford, said she’s happy with the business and support she’s received so far.

“I really appreciate everybody with the Junior League. They put on a phenomenal show. They have been so helpful,” Gist told KLBK News. “And thanks again to Lubbock. Lubbock has always been good to me.”