Holidays on the Home Front at the Silent Wings Museum

The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join our holiday event, Holidays on the Home Front.

Time spent creating special holiday memories on the Home Front helped ease the pain of separation between WWII Glider Pilots and their families. Please join us in forging those special bonds with your own family in this holiday season.

The Silent Wings Museum has created a roster of virtual content for you to interact with safely from home. From December 1st to December 18th, you’ll have online access to three holiday-inspired programs.

Our programs include our new Local History Buff program for adults, our Ornaments from Home program from children, and a Holiday E-Card Campaign for our troops. These programs are a part of our Museum from Home offerings, and are accessible on our website and on our social media @silentwingsmuseum.

The Silent Wings Museum is open for in-person visits as we practice appropriate social distancing and safety measures. The Silent Wings Museum is in compliance with City of Lubbock and Lubbock Safe, masks are required for entry.

